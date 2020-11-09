Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were shot and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Tuscaloosa Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers say they found two gunshot victims who had both been shot in the legs.

Both victims were taken by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a male driving a green sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

