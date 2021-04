GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Glenwood Avenue.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 4:06 p.m.

This is a developing story.

We’re told one person was shot.

A witness tells us he saw a guy come over to two gentleman outside a home on Glenwood, started shooting, and drove off. The witness told us the victim tried to call 911 and walk away, before falling over and getting help from bystanders @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/6dJRKPxfn2 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) April 5, 2021