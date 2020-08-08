Greensboro police investigate stabbing on North O’Henry Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a victim was stabbed on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:40 a.m., police were on scene in the 2700 block of North O’Henry Boulevard investigating an apparent stabbing.

One victim was found with injuries from an apparent stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.