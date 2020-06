GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are currently investigating in the 4300 block of Bernau Avenue, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

One person was been found with gunshot wounds.

The shooting appears to be targeted, police say.

The public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000