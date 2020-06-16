Greensboro police investigate shooting on Trinity Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting on Trinity Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:41 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the 4300 block of Trinity Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.