Greensboro police investigate shooting on Spring Garden Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting on the 1900 block of Spring Garden Street on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The initial call came in at 1:17 am.

One victim was found with non-life threatening injuries from apparent gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

