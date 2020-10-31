Greensboro police investigate shooting on Spring Garden Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting on the 1900 block of Spring Garden Street on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
The initial call came in at 1:17 am.
One victim was found with non-life threatening injuries from apparent gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
