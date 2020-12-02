Greensboro police investigate shooting on Pisgah Church Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 6:56 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Pisgah Church Road when they were told about a gun being fired.
When they arrived, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.
There is no suspect description at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
