Greensboro police investigate assault on Martin Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
The assault happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Martin Avenue.
No other information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
