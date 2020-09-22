Greensboro police investigate assault on Glenwood Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police responded to the area of 1400 Glenwood Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault around 3:30 p.m.

On scene, officer’s found a person suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Criminal Investigation Division did respond to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.