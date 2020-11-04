Greensboro police investigate assault on Dolley Madison Road; 1 victim found in vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was assault in a vehicle in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road.

At the scene, officers found a victim in a vehicle.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter