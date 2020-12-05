Greensboro police in need of more resources to prevent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say they need more resources to stop homicides in the city.

The urgency is increasing after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in a parking lot on Summit Avenue Thursday night in an area of the city that is busy at all hours of the day.

So far, investigators have closed 37 of the 57 homicides this year.

That’s a good record, but city leaders tell FOX8 more must be done proactively to prevent these murders from happening, and officers can’t be everywhere at once.

2020 is the city’s most violent year to date and one needing extra focus to solve crimes.

“The department’s done a pretty good job of rearranging resources and patrol,” said Cpl. Jerome Palmenteri of the Greensboro Police Department.

Palmentari oversees the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greensboro Police Department. Ten detectives are on his team.

“We could use some more detectives in here for sure,” Palmenteri said.

And help from you.

“We need the community’s help. Not just with homicides cases but with all crime.” Palmenteri explained.

He tells FOX8 a large part of the job is tracking tips and taking statements from witnesses.

“Homicide reports have to be very, very detailed. Crimestoppers has been extremely helpful, and we rely a lot on community support to help us solve these kinds of cases,” Palmenteri said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn told FOX8 the crime concerns will be discussed at Monday’s public safety meeting.

She is prepared to give Greensboro police the tools and funding they need to stop the violence and save lives.