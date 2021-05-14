Greensboro police identify victim in Lake Brandt Place homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, of High Point.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place at 4:55 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found a person dead in a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were still on scene as late as 8 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

