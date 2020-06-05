Greensboro police identify man who died in motorcycle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Trevor Pollak Eno, 35, of High Point, died at the scene of the crash.

The motorcycle crashed on the South Lindell Road exit ramp from West Wendover Avenue east to West Market Street.

At about 5:42 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash.

Police say a motorcycle was exiting Wendover onto Market but was unable to navigate the exit.

The motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a chain-link fence.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.