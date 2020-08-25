Greensboro police identify man accused of running from officers during traffic stop, shooting self

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the man in critical condition who is accused of running from officers during a traffic stop and shooting himself, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, August 18 around 11:25 p.m., Greensboro police stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Meadowview Road for an equipment violation.

The people in the vehicle were believed to be involved in drug activity in the area.

During the stop, the passenger, later identified as Theotis Kindell, 34, of Orlando, fled the vehicle on foot.

Officers pursued Kindell before losing sight of him near Meadowview Road. After hearing a gunshot, officers say Kindell was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A weapon was found at the scene. A second handgun, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a bag Kindell was carrying when he fled. Police rendered aid before Kindell was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Warrants on Kindell have been obtained for possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking schedule II, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation has determined that no officer fired a weapon, and all officers involved in the incident clearly identified themselves as police officers.

Police are conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into the incident. Due to unsubstantiated claims being made about this incident, the GPD will petition for the release of the body-worn camera videos of the three officers who initiated the traffic stop and the three additional officers on their squad.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.