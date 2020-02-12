Greensboro police hosting meetings to discuss how police, residents can make neighborhoods safer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community members are getting the chance to meet and discuss ways to make their neighborhood safer with the new Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

James spoke at the Barber Park Events Center on Tuesday evening.

Participants also got the chance to meet commanding officers and voice their concerns.

If you missed the meeting tonight, don’t worry. There are several others just like it from now through the middle of March.

Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 8 p.m.

February 11 – Barber Park Events Center – 1502 Barber Park Dr. 27401

February 13 – Lindley Recreation Center – 2907 Springwood Dr. 27403

February 20 – Brown Recreation Center – 302 E Vandalia St. 27406

February 25 – Glenn McNairy Branch Library – 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd

February 27 – Leonard Recreation Center – 6324 Ballinger Rd. 27410

March 5 – Central Library – 219 N. Church St. 24701

March 10 – Peeler Recreation Center – 1300 Sykes Ave. 27405

March 12 – Griffin Recreation Center – 5301 Hilltop Rd. 27407