Greensboro police, fire on scene of structure fire in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire in downtown Greensboro has shut down traffic.

Police say that South Greene Street and South Elm Street are blocked off from McGee Street to Washington Street due to a fire.

Both Greensboro police and fire are on the scene. There are no reports of injuries at the time.

The fire appears to be in the building directly across the street from Cheesecake’s by Alex and officials believe it started in an elevator work room on the top of a building, but a cause has not been completely determined.

The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. and is believed to be under control at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area or use caution.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.