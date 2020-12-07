Greensboro police chief discusses ways to reduce violent crime in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a public safety meeting with Greensboro City Council members, Police Chief Brian James said his department needs more officers in an effort to reduce violent crime.

James said Monday that the department has 674 sworn officers and 25 current vacancies.

“I know some of you have done ride alongs with officers. I know I’ve done several in the past couple of months, I kept hearing 10-100, 10-100, you know what 10-100 means, that means there are not enough officers available to get to the crime that was just committed,” City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

James said he plans to supplement his force with overtime to boost the department’s numbers, but added that the department needs a permanent solution.

He’s hoping to add five detectives, a full-time Homicide Program Technician, and another firearm examiner to his staff.

James also explained a need for more technology, included license plate readers. He said the equipment would have assisted them following a deadly shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse on Nov. 16.

“There was a vehicle involved in that, and if we had license plate readers at key points in the downtown area of in the city, there’s a good chance we would have been able to identify the vehicle involved a lot faster,” he said.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that she wants the council to further develop a security ordinance for nightlife establishments in the city.

“That also attracts groups that don’t necessarily agree. So what we see is folks who come here from High Point, then we have some of our folks who go to High Point, and create these violent encounters,” James said.

He said the goal for implementing changes is reducing the number of reported assaults and increasing trust in the community.

“Every loss of life is a loss, regardless of what that person was doing, but some folks are participating in a lifestyle that makes them more susceptible to being a homicide victim,” he said.

Councilmember Sharon Hightower stressed the need for continued dialogue and suggested a community crime task force.