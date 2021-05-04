Man charged with murder in 2018 suspicious death investigation in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the 2018 death of Joy Laila Grace, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Robert Spake III, 37, of Greensboro, is charged with second-degree murder.

On Nov. 18, 2018, police were called to 608 Candlewood Drive on a report of a body being found.

When officers arrived, Spake told officers that Grace, 29, of Greensboro, had committed suicide by hanging.

Evidence at the scene led detectives to believe the death was not an actual suicide, which started a suspicious death investigation.

Following an investigation into Spake’s claims, the case was reviewed by the district attorney’s office and a charge for second-degree murder was pursued.

Spake is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

