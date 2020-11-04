Greensboro police begin homicide investigation, identify victim of deadly assault on Dolley Madison Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Wednesday after a man died from injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At about 3:25 a.m., police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 63-year-old Mark Freedman, in a vehicle.

Freedman died, and his next of kin has been notified.

Later in the morning, police declared the case a death investigation and blocked off the area in front of Mark’s Restaurant near West Friendly Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

