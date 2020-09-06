Greensboro police begin homicide investigation, charge man with murder after victim dies in assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police charged a man with first-degree murder after another man died in an assault on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police were on scene investigating an aggravated assault in the 2300 Block of Randleman Road.

The victim, Darwin Adonis Martinez-Hernandez, 22, of Greensboro, died from his injuries.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Jairo Alberto Lopez Gonzalez, 21, of Greensboro.

Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.