Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after woman shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation after a woman died on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, of Greensboro, was shot on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at 1:41 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Gillespie Street and East Market Street in reference a hit-and-run and a possible assault.

The hit-and-run was upgraded to a shooting, and Minor was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she died on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.