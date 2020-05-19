Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after victim dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation Tuesday after a male victim was pronounced dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:26 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a parking lot in the 4400 Block of West Wendover Avenue on an unknown problem person down call.

When they arrived, police found one male victim.

Life saving measures were attempted before the victim was pronounced deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.