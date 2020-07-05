Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after man shot, killed

Left to right Duane Alexander Richardson, Charles Christian Richardson Jr. and Sade Emonni Damon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro started a homicide investigation on Sunday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday, Greensboro police responded to the 2000 block of East Market Street in response to a gunshot wound call.

When they arrived, officers found Myles Marcel Barnes, 22, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he died on Saturday.

On Thursday, Greensboro police arrested Duane Alexander Richardson, 23, of Greensboro, Charles Christian Richardson Jr., 22, of Greensboro, and Sade Emonni Damon, 23, of Greensboro.

Duane and Charles Richardson have been charged with first-degree murder, and Sade Damon has been charged with accessory after the fact.

All three suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail.