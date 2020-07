GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department started a homicide investigation Tuesday after a man was shot and killed, according to a GPD news release.

Police were on scene in the 3200 block of North O’Henry Boulevard investigating an aggravated assault.

Officers say Darien Antonio McIntyre, 24, was shot and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.