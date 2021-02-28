Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after 27-year-old man shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Sunday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:12 p.m., officers responded to Hewitt Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, police found Michael Ryan Bowie, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

CID is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous