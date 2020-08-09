Greensboro police begin death investigation after man found unresponsive at motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man who was found unresponsive at a motel died on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:31 p.m., police responded to the Budget Motel on 512 Farragut Street when they were told about a person laying on the ground.

Gregory Juan Hardesty Jr., 39, of Greensboro, was found unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

He succumbed to possible unknown injuries at this time.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.