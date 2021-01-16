Greensboro police asking for public’s help identifying bank robbery suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a bank robbery suspect.

On Thursday around 4:48 p.m., police responded to the State Employees Credit Union at 100 E. Elmsley Drive when they were told about a robbery.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a female, who is 5’7”, weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a red face mask, puffy red jacket and carrying a red and blue backpack.

Police are looking to identify the person in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

