Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding vehicle involved in homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a homicide.
The white Nissan sedan in the video above was involved in the homicide of Devante Coleman on Oct. 12 around 11:20 p.m., police say.
Coleman was shot while driving his vehicle near the intersection of West Gate City Blvd and South Holden Road.
If you have any information regarding this vehicle or incident please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or leave an online tip at P3tips.com.
All tips will remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,000 for helping detectives solve this case.
