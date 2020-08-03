Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding robbery suspects

Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding robbery suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding two robbery suspects.

Police say the person in the above pictures robbed the Express Mart in the 3100 Block of Summit Avenue on July 31.

There was an additional suspect who is also pictured.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.