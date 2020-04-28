Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding missing man

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Marion Delano Jones

Jones was reported missing from the Greensboro area. He suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

He is 72, 5’10” and weighs 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing baseball cap, glasses, tan plaid shirt and brown pants.

He is driving a white 2012 Nissan Murano with NC registration tag ELL7062.

Anyone with information or who has seen Jones is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or 911.