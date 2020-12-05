Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding missing man

Garrett Eugene “Gene” Bass

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Garrett Eugene “Gene” Bass, 63, was last seen at 1808 Willomore St. on Friday at 6 a.m.

Bass suffers from cognitive impairments and medical issues and does not know where he is.

He is presumed to be driving a yellow 2018 Jeep Renegade with an NC registration plate that reads: PLW-6810.

He is also possibly traveling to the southeast area of Greensboro or Acorn Road in Greensboro.

Mr. Bass is 6’1,” weighs 245 pounds and is bald with short grey hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown plaid pants and brown plaid shoes.

