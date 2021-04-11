Greensboro Parks and Recreation officials extend hours and restart rentals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is extending the hours of parks and resuming some of its rentals, which are also expanding hours.

As they begin to ease restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 people or less.

Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer as well. Rental operators, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have returned. Although, the spaces are currently limited to 50% capacity.

Still, as the restrictions continue to ease, city officials say all rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.

All recreation centers will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. by reservation or for planned programs.

Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation or for planned programs.

Lakes have returned to their regular-season schedule of being closed one day per week. Otherwise, they open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.