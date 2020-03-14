Greensboro parks and rec department increasing staff to better clean common areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has a new plan of action to make sure your time outdoors is safe and as germ-free as possible.

All common areas are getting cleaned and sanitized. The department will be increasing staff as more people use the outdoors.

Park goer Shena Bills isn't afraid of the coronavirus.

“We’re military so we adapt and just do whatever needs to be done,” Bills said.

But she's prepared, always carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer in case she can't wash her hands right away at the park.

“I’ve got a bottle in my car so when we get in, wash our hands and sanitize,” Bills said.

Rachel Naylor enjoys spending time with her children on the playground at Country Park. She hopes the pandemic ends quickly.

“You could just go crazy thinking about it all the time and just wear yourself to death,” Naylor said.

To ease people's worries, common areas at Greensboro city parks will be cleaned more often. That includes restrooms and playgrounds.

Despite the extra cleaning, Naylor is making sure her family practices good hygiene.

“Definitely making sure especially if we're out that they’re washing their hands a lot for sure," Naylor said.

The city announced indoor parks and rec facilities will be closed on March 22. All outdoor spaces will remain open from sunrise to sunset.