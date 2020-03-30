Greensboro park officials urge people going to parks to follow social distancing signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sara Wilson and her family stopped by downtown Greensboro to enjoy a sunny and warm afternoon in LeBauer Park.

"After being crammed in a house for two weeks, we brought the kids out. They needed some fresh air," Wilson said.

Under the stay at home orders, people can visit parks during the coronavirus pandemic. Rob Overman, Greensboro Downtown Parks Executive Director, reminded us visiting the park now requires social distancing.

"We have asked folks to follow social distancing, and we have been very encouraged with how seriously everyone has taken these new measures," Overman said.

The new measures include staying off of the play set equipment that is protected by a gate.

"We are doing the best we can to enforce it," Overman said. "But we are relying a lot on our security staff and signage alerting folks to the decisions we made."

Meanwhile, Greensboro Downtown Parks partner, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, reported some people are not practicing social distancing and ignoring the barriers that are set up around their play sets.

"We have people using the equipment," said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. "They are gathering in groups, and we want to get the message out for clarity and to discourage people from doing that."

This week, signs written in English and Spanish will warn people to stay off of the equipment. McCray also pointed out that large regional parks and city lakes have new hours that need to be followed.

"We limited the hours at our regional parks and lakes to limit contact with our staff," McCray said. "The priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy."

Greensboro's parks and trails offer a brief respite from our coronavirus concerns. McCray wants us to take advantage of our resource but do so responsibly.

"We are not trying to take away your freedoms, but this is a situation where we need to look at the health of the overall community," McCray said. "We need to make sure we are doing our part."