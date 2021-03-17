Greensboro orthodontist undergoing training to give COVID vaccine at practice

A Greensboro orthodontist is completing training with the CDC and North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners in hopes of administering the COVID-19 vaccine at his practice.

“We realize the importance of serving the community and extending ourselves any way we can,” said Dr. Larry Moray, of myOrthodontist on North Church Street.

Moray said shots can be given to patients before their regular appointments as needed, as well as members of the public.

“It’s been something that’s been on my mind for a while and we’re at a point where people are really suffering the economy is really suffering,” Moray said.

He’s been looking for ways to help since the pandemic started, but said providing COVID testing in the office was cost prohibitive.

Moray said orthodontists and other practitioners give injections daily, so providing the service would be a natural fit.

He expects to complete training about documentation and administration by the end of the week.

“And then we have to have someone observe us doing injections to say ‘Yes they can do injections,’ and then we’re ready to rock and roll,” Moray said.

Once approved, Moray said he will need to secure vaccine supply.

“From an ideal perspective I think the J&J is the most straightforward, it doesn’t require a lot of storage,” he said.

If needed, he can rent ultra cold storage for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Guilford County health leaders are allocating vaccines to seven new providers including grocery stores, pharmacies, and other health care providers.

Moray hopes to join them, and encourages other providers to get involved.

“It would be really nice if we could get all the other healthcare providers in the building to get together and administer vaccine and maybe do it in the parking lot, and do like a health fair in the parking lot,” he said.

He hopes to start giving shots in two weeks, pending approval and supply.