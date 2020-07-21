Greensboro organization partners with YMCA to offer drive-thru virus testing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Greensboro NOW is partnering with Hayes Taylor YMCA to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the community, according to a news release.

Testing will be provided by qualified medical professionals of Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine (TAPM) and Guilford County Department of Public Health.

The testing will be offered on Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hayes Taylor YMCA on 2630 E. Florida St.

All insurance plans are accepted, and there is no cost to people without insurance, the release says.

Pre-registration is July 18 – 24 on a first come first serve basis.

You can register here.