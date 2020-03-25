Greensboro opening Sportsplex to homeless population amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Those experiencing homelessness will be able to find shelter at the Greensboro Sportsplex starting on Friday, the city announced in a news release.

The Sportsplex, located at 2400 16th St., is an 110,000 square foot City-owned facility. Based on HUD and CDC spacing recommendations, single use beds will be spaced at least six feet apart to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The city has been communicating this service with Cone Health and the Interactive Resource Center for weeks,” Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said. “This shelter-in-place solution offers our most vulnerable population the support and care they need, especially during this pandemic.”

The IRC staff will manage operations around the clock, including overnight shelter staff. Each person entering the facility, including staff, will undergo a screening process to check for symptoms of COVID-19. A dedicated space, off-site, will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined.

Additional shelter-in-place facilities are being offered at the Salvation Army of Greensboro, YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Family Service of the Piedmont and Youth Focus.