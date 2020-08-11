Greensboro officials warning people about possible scam

As consumers hunt for holiday deals and shift their purchasing online, it’s also the prime time for scammers to steal data and money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Code Compliance Division is warning residents about people claiming to be contractors willing to resolve a Notice of Violation for a cash fee.

The City of Greensboro does not request cash payments to resolve code violations, so claims to the contrary are believed to be scams.

City officials have been contacted by a resident who was approached by someone claiming to be a contractor, requesting $250 to mow the homeowner’s lawn.

If you are approached by someone making the same type of offer, check the person’s validity by calling code compliance at (336) 373-2111. You may also report this or any other scam to either the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or Guilford Metro 9-1-1 at 336-373-2933.