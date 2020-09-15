Greensboro neighbors upset over proposed zoning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zoning notice signs are placed around a few Greensboro neighborhoods, but not all the neighbors are on board with the proposed land modification.

“It’s very scary actually ’cause from my understanding, they are trying to go for 400 units. 400 apartments, and that’s going to be 600 feet from my house,” said David Smith, a long-time Greensboro resident.

A local corporation plans to request rezoning the single-family residential area to residential multifamily zoning to accommodate a proposed housing development.

“They want R-26. We’re trying to get it lower to R-5 or R-9, which is just a smaller density,” said Smith as he showed FOX8’s Danielle Jackson the drawing of the land.

Smith told FOX8 majority of the homeowners and people who live in the area do not want the land surrounding them. The rezoning request centers around south of West Cone Boulevard and west of Cleburne Street in Greensboro.

“It all came about so quickly. They really didn’t give us a whole lot of notice so right now mainly it’s about getting the word out,” Smith said.

Some residents received letters in the mail from the legal counsel representing the company about an upcoming virtual meeting to learn more about the proposed idea and zoning request.

Neighbors against the rezoning have formed a group within their NextDoor app to strategize on ways to fight this from happening. A group of about 40 people met on Sunday at a nearby park discussing their concerns about the proposal would it bring to their neighborhood.

Wendy Heise voiced her concerns to local officials and wants to see the developer scale back on the type of zoning.

“Property value influences…are a concern for me,” Heise said.

She says the proposed development would be adjacent to her property, and they would have to demolish homes the right next to her.

“I have many concerns about that. There are noise concerns, privacy concerns, traffic concerns, and because they are multi-family dwellings, they’re inconsistent with the neighborhood structure right now, which is single-family homes,” Heise said.

The group of neighbors plans to attend the virtual meeting tomorrow with the developers, but they’re still planning to fight this request.

“We’re looking at hiring an attorney to represent us. We’re serious about this. We want to work with them, but 400 units. That’s just uncalled for,” Smith said.

The zoning request is on the City of Greensboro Zoning Commission Meeting agenda scheduled for September 21, 2020, at 5:30 pm.