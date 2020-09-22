Greensboro neighbors tell FOX8 they’re concerned with traffic caused by delayed development

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Construction, construction and more construction.

It’s been going on for years in one Greensboro neighborhood. Now, it’s a race against time to see which project gets finished first.

On Horse Pen Creek Road, there’s a road widening project, and 400 apartments are getting built by Keystone Development.

Neighbors told FOX8 their biggest concern is the traffic.

Almost two years have passed since the development has been announced, and the road still isn’t done.

They say the traffic problems are only getting worse.

The road is filled with orange cones, new signs and new rules of the road.

“Pulling out of my driveway, I can no longer make a left-hand turn,” Donna Kabadi said. “I get discouraged about how long things get dragged out.”

She has a front row seat to the Horse Pen Creek road project and the apartment development.

“I just hope they get the road done before they start opening those developments,” Kabadi said. “I think the traffic, especially without the promised traffic lights, and all those kind of things are going to become even more of an issue.”

So far, it’s not looking good.

The end date for the road project was supposed to be in 2020, but because of some delays, it’s now projected to wrap up in Spring or Summer 2021.

There will now also be extra traffic from a new development of 44 townhomes created by D Stone Builders, Inc. a half a mile away off of Isaacson Boulevard and Horse Pen Creek Road.

“It’s going to be very hectic. Very hectic,” Scott Hummel said.

Hummel lives on Terrault Drive. He’s been extra frustrated with the constant construction.

“We used to have three different exits to get out, but now coming out this way, you have to turn right and make a U-turn,” he explained.

All of the traffic in his neighborhood is funnelled down Terrault Drive and through side streets in order for people to get out and take a left on Horse Pen Creek Road.

“Traffic comes through here pretty quickly,” Hummel said. “The longer it takes to complete the process, the more frustrating it’s going to be.”

Hummel and his neighbors are hoping the road project finishes before either of the new developments open up in order to ease some of their traffic headaches.

FOX8 did try to get a hold of Keystone Development to check on when the apartments will be finished.

As of air time, FOX8 has not heard back.

A representative with D. Stone Builders, Inc. told FOX8 that the townhomes will be move-in ready sometime in Summer 2021.