Greensboro neighborhoods still trying to rebuild two years after tornado

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday, April 15, 2018, was a day in history where many in the city of Greensboro can remember what they were doing.

Most all of them were hunkered down inside the rooms as a tornado torn through the northeastern part of the city.

“Never seen nothing like that. I can kind of compare it to the movie ‘Twister,’” Brent Hinson said.

His family lives just outside of the destructive path of the storm, but their old neighborhood along Lansdown Avenue took the direct hit.

“You see the actual tornado go away from us, you already knew where it was heading too. You just hope that it didn’t damage anything that you had,” he said.

The twister was on the ground for more than 30 miles and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

Over the years, many families have been able to fix or rebuild the extensive damage done to their lives. Others, unfortunately, have not been as lucky.

“Even after the two years, there might just be some damage that you can’t see right then and there,” Hinson said. His family owns Hinson Realty Group, and have spent the past several months looking at houses to help fix-up after the storm.

He said they and many families are still finding damage done to their homes, even two years later.

Along his old neighborhood street, there are many homes with new roofs, new brick siding, and new patios, but there are a handful with tarps still over bare roofs.

Hinson said, for many of these families, they either could not afford it financially or were too afraid of being scammed that they let the damage sit.

In one case, the family had to leave their home and most of their possessions after their roof was not repaired a year and a half after the fact.

“The elderly homes, people who have lived here for 40 or 50 years that had probably been torn down by the storm,” Hinson said.

Other families near Lansdown Avenue report leaking roofs over their kitchens, while others report that their homes are just starting to be rebuilt.

“Today, today is the two-year anniversary. We’d like to look back at the 10-year anniversary and think, ‘Hey, we were able to come in and do something about that,’” Hinson said.