Greensboro neighborhood rattled by drive-by shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People’s nerves are rattled in a northwest Greensboro neighborhood after a drive-by shooting left bullet holes in one family’s vehicle.

Greensboro police told FOX8 multiple shots were fired toward a home on Robin Hood Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

People said they were traumatized by what they heard and Greensboro police say this is not a neighborhood they have a lot of problems in. It’s quiet; there are a lot of retirees and families with young children, so when the gunshots rang out Tuesday, the calls to 911 started flooding in.

“It’s after 1 a.m. and there’s usually no sound outside and I swear I just heard somebody shooting somebody. It went bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. Just like they were pulling a gun,” said one 911 caller.

“Normally you hear cars and things going down but this is not that. This is someone shooting a gun off 10-12 times,” a second caller said.

“It sounded like 10 gunshots popped down the road,” stated a third caller to 911.

You can count the bullet holes on one family’s vehicle — in the back windshield and truck bed. People stopped to look as they walked by Tuesday. Many told FOX8 they were still in disbelief they actually heard gunfire just outside their front doors.

“This is a little scary because it’s totally new to us,” Steve Taylor said.

Taylor, who lives a few houses down from the house that was struck, heard the pops and couldn’t believe they came from his Robin Hood Drive street.

“I just thought that maybe somebody bought a new pistol and went and did something stupid like empty the magazine at night,” Taylor said.

Another man, who asked not to be on camera, lives within feet of the property that was struck.

“I’ve been here for a while not thinking that this would happen, not thinking that it would happen this close to me and so shocked and scared and anxious,” the man said.

The man was in bed when he heard the first shot and froze in fear — thinking of his 14- and 11-year-old sons and grateful they weren’t home. He’s still processing what happened.

“It’s one of the best neighborhoods that you can bring a family to. That you can get to know your neighbors and see your neighbors every day. It’s very peaceful here. Hopefully, it’s not something that is repeated,” the man said.

Fortunately no one was injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting.

“I don’t know if it’s people just out to do mischief. It’s just really scary,” Taylor said.

Investigators continue their investigation tonight and at this time believe it was an isolated incident.