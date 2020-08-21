Greensboro neighborhood goes one week without mail delivery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Entire neighborhoods are not receiving mail. Viewers across Greensboro reached out to FOX8 after going days without seeing a letter carrier.

In 30 years, Wendy Simpson has never experienced an entire week without mail.

“I can hear straight through the house and I haven’t heard him and we have our red flag up waiting for mail to go out from the last couple of days and still today, Thursday, nothing,” Simpson said.

Simpson stays at her Stonewood Drive home with her two children and has kept an eye and ear out for the mail truck.

“No mail going in or going out,” Simpson said.

The delays are affecting her side business. She and her husband sell motorcycle parts on eBay.

“We have a time limit that that it has to go out and it’s not happening,” Simpson said.

Frustrated, she filed a complaint and asked why her whole neighborhood hasn’t gotten mail.

“We went online and contacted them and haven’t heard any response back from them,” Simpson said.

FOX8 called the U.S. Postal Service phone number and after typing in Simpson’s zip code, received the following automated response:

“Due to COVID-19 virus, employees’ availability has affected some delivery operations. Your local post office is doing everything it can to resume normal delivery with limited staff.”

“I just think it’s weird how all of a sudden we’re not getting mail,” Simpson said.

Not long after talking with Simpson, the mail truck pulled in for the first time since Friday.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson tells FOX8 the delays are a result of staffing shortages from the pandemic. If you’re concerned about missing or late mail, you can fill out a claim online or over the phone. You should receive a response within 24 hours.