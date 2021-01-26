Greensboro needs your help to draw up an energy plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has a big goal and they need your help to hit the target. Greensboro is developing a 20-year Strategic Energy Plan. Jeff Sovich is a senior planner for the City of Greensboro, he explained why the plan is needed.

“Urgent action is needed to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases for the safety of everyone in our community and the health of our planet,” Sovich said.

The Strategic Energy Plan has a number of steps. First, the city wants to reduce emissions from city government operations by 40% by 2025. The plan would also reduce energy consumption in city government owned buildings by 40% by 2025. By 2040, the city wants their operations to rely on 100% renewable energy.

The key to the plan is how to reach each marker. On Wednesday, January 27, you can share your thoughts on how to reach each goal. Richard Lovett is the Environmental Compliance Manager for the City of Greensboro. He is looking forward to the Zoom meeting because every idea will be considered.

“All new ideas are great ideas whether they are considered or not,” Lovett said. “Let’s talk about them and have an informed discussion.”

Greensboro is already taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The city owns 16 battery-electric buses that are making a big difference.

“The 16 electric buses are saving over 1200 tons of greenhouse gases per year,” Sovich said.

At the White Street landfill, Lovett points out two projects that are keeping the lights on and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

“Being able to convert landfill gas to electricity and sun to electricity on a piece of property that the city already owns at no cost to the residents is a huge benefit,” Lovett said.

A solar array sits on 15 acres of land at the landfill. The solar panels produce enough energy to power 65 homes. On the other side of the landfill, an engine converts about 50% of the methane gas produced by the landfill into energy. The machine delivers about 12 million kilowatts or enough to power 1,500 homes. Greensboro is holding the Zoom listening session because they want to see more environmentally friendly projects. Even Sovich has a few ideas.

“I would like to see the plan include continued use of solar and wind power for the city operations,” Sovich said.

The Strategic Energy Plan listening session is on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 3:30 p.m. Click to sign up for the Zoom meeting.