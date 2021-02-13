Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to run for reelection

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will run for reelection, according to a statement released by Vaughan on Saturday.

The full statement is provided below:

“It has been my honor to be your mayor for almost eight years. I am asking for another four. I’ve taken decisive action and I have always put you and your family first. Always have and always will. I love our City and our rich diversity. Just like family, we may not always agree but you always know where I stand. I stand with you to make Greensboro the best place to live, work, play and go to school. Together we can do anything.”