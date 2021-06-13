Greensboro mayor asks drivers to slow down after police sergeant hit by van on Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Anyone who travels on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro can tell you it’s a busy road.

“You hear loud cars all the time, flying down there, just zooming by…paying no attention,” Heather McLain, property manager of SecurCare Self Storage said.

It’s also dangerous

“I heard stories about the detour at the scene of the accident where people were going up on the shoulders to go in different directions. Really, we just need to slow down and really think about each other as we’re driving,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

FOX8 spoke to Mayor Vaughan on Saturday afternoon after she posted to social media,asking people to slow down. This comes after Greensboro Police Sergeant C.D Vaughn, who has been with the department for more than a decade, was hit by a van while directing traffic after a prior crash on West Wendover Avenue.

“Our police have a lot of pressure on them. They are responding to a lot of different things whether it’s mental health crisis or traffic. The number of burglary alarms that they are dispatched to that are false alarms is alarming, so they can’t be everywhere at once. This is something we could really assist them in by obeying,” Mayor Vaughan said.

The area was blocked off for hours as officers worked to get the scene cleared. The sergeant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. She is out of the hospital.

32-year-old Kyle Comer stayed at the scene and is facing multiple charges including failing to move over for a police vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

“When there are flashing lights, and when there are workers on the side of the road, it is a law that you move over, get over to the next lane and slow down. People really do need to adhere to the traffic law. They can’t expect police to be everywhere all the time,” Mayor Vaughan said.

“Cars can go flying, weaving in and out,” McLain said.

She has been property manager at the storage business for more than a year.

“There have been plenty of accidents down in front of the Ford dealership. I couldn’t even count how many. You just sit here and just hear them,” McLain said.

She says incidents like this should be a reminder to people to take their time and pay attention to the road.

“People really just need to slow down here,” McLain said.

Mayor Vaughan said legislation is in the works that would allow the city to respond to traffic accidents without injuries in a different way and would free up sworn officers to do other things like traffic enforcement. Something she acknowledges the city needs more of.

She says as the city is working on that and urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules and be accountable for their actions on the road.