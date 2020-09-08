Greensboro man wins $4M from scratch-off

COLFAX, N.C. — Robert Carlton, of Greensboro, won the $4,000,000 top prize from a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, according to a NC Education Lottery news release.

Carlton purchased his lucky $20 ticket from Sandy Ridge Mart on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Carlton had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum and took home $1,698,006 after required federal and state tax withholdings.