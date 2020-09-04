Greensboro man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harold Humble, of Greensboro, left a $5 Gold Rush ticket on his screened-in porch for three days last week only to return and discover he won $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I probably won’t do that again,” said Humble, a small businessman, as he claimed his prize Thursday in Raleigh.

He said he and his wife were speechless when he finally scratched the ticket on Saturday and saw his prize.

Humble bought his winning ticket at Murphy’s Express on Elmsley Meadow Lane in Greensboro.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,186.

He said he would give to his church, pay some bills and fix up his house.

“It’s a good blessing,” Humble said. “It will help me get most things paid off.”