Greensboro man who prayed with police meets with chief; coordinator

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man got a call from police after his Facebook Live of a peaceful protest went viral.

Last week, FOX8 told you about Jermaine Wright, the man who prayed with Greensboro police officers. On Tuesday, Wright met with Chief Brian James and Police Coordinator Jenny Caviness to discuss ways to strengthen the community.

“A lot of people care. More people care than we expect,” Wright said of his eye-opening meeting.

Wright told FOX8 he was shocked when the police department called him last week and requested a meeting.

“To meet with me, to see me, to hear me out and to tell me we need more leaders like me in this community. That was very touching,” Wright said.

The trio agreed that there needs to be more educational resources and safe spaces in urban communities. Wright is personally working on the project.

“Projects in our communities where we could just look down the street and see it there. That would make you want to go,” Wright said.

Mental health was another topic of the meeting. Wright believes officers should be evaluated annually to make sure they are fit for the job. He said James agreed that there needs to be more mental health resources available for police officers.

“That really made me feel good to hear them be so into what I was feeling and the change that I see,” Wright said.

He plans to keep in touch with Greensboro police and finds it instrumental in making a change.

“You just have to engage. We have to get out there. We have to ask them, ‘How much do you care?’ Show us. Your actions speak,” Wright said.

FOX8 reached out to the Greensboro police spokesperson to see if the chief or coordinator wanted to talk about their meeting with Wright. The department issued the following statement:

“The department is working to talk to and hear from different community members. The hope is to get input from different voices in the community that can provide us with their perspective on ways the department can change and improve. We are meeting with individuals from throughout the community. The goal is to live up to the mission of the Greensboro Police Department, ‘Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.'”