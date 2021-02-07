39-year-old Greensboro man shot, killed overnight; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brighton Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found Mario Andretti Dorsett, 39, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and died later Saturday night, police say.

Mario Andretti Dorsett

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous